Two drug rings busted as Selangor cops seize RM6.4 million worth of ganja, syabu

SHAH ALAM: Police busted two ganja and syabu syndicates in the Klang Valley and Sabah following the arrest of three individuals and seizure of drugs worth more than RM6.4 million on Nov 6 and 7.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in the first case, the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters (IPD) arrested a local man in front of a condominium in Petaling Jaya at about 1.30pm and seized 8,500 grammes (g) of cannabis.

He said the suspect then led police to an unit in the condominium where they found 689 packets of snacks containing a suspected mixture of cannabis weighing 37,963 gm, cannabis flowers weighing 140,900g, 847g of (hallucinatory) mushrooms and 80 ml of vape liquid containing cannabis.

“These drugs are believed to be bought and sold online, via the Telegram app by targeting buyers from within and outside the country.

“Action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 with police also confiscating a Proton X50 car worth RM76,000,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Hussein said the suspect, who works as a marketing officer for a digital company and married with two children and has no criminal record, is believed to have started peddling drugs online a year ago.

He said the 37-year-old man was believed to have started solo from a house before renting the condominium as a base for propagating the crime.

In the second case of a suspected ‘drug pipeline’ to East Malaysia, Hussein said police arrested a local man when he tried to smuggle out syabu worth RM257,300 to Sabah around 5.30 am on Nov 7 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2).

He said according to investigations, the 23-year-old restaurant assistant and a friend were believed to have been hired by a syndicate for RM5,000 and given two-way flight tickets from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur to make the smuggling a success.

He said the two suspects arrived here two days and stayed at a hotel in Putrajaya before they received the drugs sent by the syndicate to take back to Sabah.

“When the restaurant assistant checked in his luggage, drugs were detected inside the luggage bag and the suspect was arrested.

“Another friend of the suspect who missed the check-in was however arrested at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) following an information report given by Selangor police to Sabah police,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Hussein said the arrest of the suspect’s friend led to the seizure of 23,500 gm of syabu.

He said the case was the second time for the two suspects to smuggle drugs from the peninsula to be marketed in Sabah, with the first time being last September.

“The suspects for the first and second cases were remanded for six and seven days respectively and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.