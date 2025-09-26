Two enforcement officers among eight held in Kelantan cooking oil scandal

KOTA BHARU: Two enforcement officers are among eight individuals arrested on suspicion of involvement in a syndicate embezzling 11,050 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil.

The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry conducted the operation in collaboration with the Region Three Marine Police Force yesterday.

State KPDN director Azman Ismail stated that the two civil servants, aged 27 and 41 from different departments in Rantau Panjang, allegedly assisted the syndicate at the inspection counter.

“These two enforcement officers were key to the syndicate’s operations, as their roles enabled the illegal activities to continue without being detected by the authorities,” he told reporters at the KPDN office today.

The syndicate leader, identified as ‘Datuk John’ aged 28, was also arrested in the same operation.

He is believed to be the mastermind behind irregularities detected since 2023 and has prior records including at least three other cases in Pasir Mas.

The total seizure was valued at 482,225 ringgit, consisting of cooking oil worth 27,625 ringgit, two lorries, a Toyota Vellfire and a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Azman explained that initial investigations found the syndicate’s modus operandi involved transferring boxes of cooking oil from lorries into the Vellfire before transporting them to the border.

He did not rule out the possibility that the syndicate had a network in Thailand.

All eight individuals arrested have been remanded for four days from today until Monday to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, for possessing controlled goods, namely subsidised cooking oil, with intent to commit an offence,” he added. – Bernama