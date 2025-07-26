Two enforcement officers arrested at BSI CIQ for passport misconduct

JOHOR BAHRU: Two enforcement officers were arrested at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex last night over suspected involvement in a ‘Flying Passport’ misconduct. The practice involves illegally clearing passports without the holders being present.

Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) BSI CIQ commander Roszita Dim confirmed the arrests, stating that a 31-year-old officer and a 49-year-old supervisor were detained at 9 pm following surveillance by the agency’s Compliance Unit.

“Surveillance at 7.30 pm detected suspicious visitor data entries using an officer’s user ID at the car zone counter. Problematic foreign visitor records were also found, requiring correction by the supervisor,“ Roszita said during a press conference.

A search at the car counter revealed RM2,800 in cash and two mobile phones. Further interrogation led to the discovery of 11 Chinese and three Indonesian passports hidden in a black bag above another counter’s ceiling. Two more phones were seized from the motorcycle zone supervisor’s counter.

Both suspects were handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Johor this morning. The case has been reported to the AKPS Integrity Unit in Putrajaya.

“Our surveillance lasted about a week. Whether this involves a syndicate is still under investigation,“ Roszita added. - Bernama