MELAKA: Two enforcement personnel have been remanded for six days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into allegations of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM20,000 in exchange for not prosecuting or arresting an individual for an offence related to drugs last month.

Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani granted a six-day remand for the two male suspects, aged 37 and 26 respectively, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Melaka branch today.

According to sources, the two suspects were arrested between 6.25 pm and 6.30 pm yesterday while giving statements at the Melaka MACC office.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the arrests when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting and accepting bribes.