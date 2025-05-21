SEREMBAN: Two former officers from a statutory body have been remanded for four days over allegations they conspired to submit falsified documents, to claim around RM180,000 in dividend payments between 2021 and 2023.

The suspects, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were detained separately in Perak and Terengganu on Tuesday between 11 am and 3 pm, following a month-long probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). They were brought to the commission’s Negeri Sembilan office for questioning.

A source familiar with the case said the pair are believed to have channelled the funds into bank accounts belonging to their spouses, who were not eligible to receive the funds.

Magistrate Nurul Azuain Mohd Talhah granted the remand order following a request from the MACC.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which deals with the use of false claims.