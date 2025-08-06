Two form one students plead guilty to slapping classmate in Kajang

KAJANG: Two 13-year-old boys, both in Form One at a secondary school here, pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of slapping a classmate at a shopping mall.

They made the plea after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil.

Since the two boys, who were accompanied by their parents, are minor offenders, the proceeding was held in camera.

The court set Sept 18 to hear the probationary report on the two boys by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) before sentencing them.

The two boys were jointly charged with behaving indecently by slapping the victim, who is also 13 years old, in a public place to disturb the peace at a shopping mall near here, at 11 am on July 30.

They were charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences at, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code,

The boys, represented by lawyer Lee Tee Kiat, were allowed bail of RM500 each with one surety.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Alia Safri appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama