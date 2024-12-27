Two friends caught with drugs in crime swoop

SEREMBAN: Police arrested two friends, including a woman, and seized drugs worth RM18,194 during a crime prevention operation in Taman Dusun Nyiur here at about 1 am today.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the male suspect, a labourer, and the woman who is unemployed, are aged between 38 and 54.

“Upon inspection, police found 12 plastic packets containing suspected methamphetamine weighing 151.15 grammes (g), nine plastic packets containing 96.84 g of heroin and four Erimin 5 pills.

“Police also seized and confiscated RM2,699 in cash,” he said in a statement here today.

He said in initial urine screening, both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

He also asked the public with information related to drug trafficking or drug abuse to call 06-6032222 or the WhatsApp hotline at 012-6062702.