MELAKA: Two friends were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree on the road divider along Jalan Persisiran Pantai Klebang here early this morning.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at around 6.45 am and the victims were identified as the driver of the Proton Wira, Muhammad Nur Zamani Mohd Nazery, 28, and his passenger, Muhammad Haziq, 25.

“Initial investigations found that the car, driven by Muhammad Nur Zamani, was travelling from Melaka town towards Bukit Rambai via Jalan Persisiran Pantai Klebang. Upon reaching the scene, the vehicle is believed to have skidded, struck a road cone, spun out of control, and crashed into a tree on the road divider,” he said in a statement today.

“As a result of the accident, both victims sustained severe injuries to the head, body, and arms, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

He added that the bodies have been sent to Melaka Hospital for post-mortem, while the vehicle has been taken to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) for further assessment.

Meanwhile, Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer I Mohd Zahery Mohd Zailani, said they received an emergency call at 6.51 am and arrived at the scene nine minutes later.

“Upon arrival, we found the driver trapped inside the vehicle, while his friend had been thrown out of the car,” he said.

He added that the situation was brought under control by 7.18 am, with eight personnel involved in the rescue operation.