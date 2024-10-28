Two held, 145kg of drugs worth RM4.18m seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police dismantled a drug trafficking operation in the Klang Valley, with the arrest of two men and the seizure of 145 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs, valued at RM4.18 million, which were stored in a condominium unit in Bandar Baru Seri Petaling, on Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said that the raid was carried out in the lift area of the condominium building at about 3.30 pm.

“An inspection of the two local men, aged 25 and 21, who were caretakers of the unit, revealed a golden package labelled ‘daguanyin’, believed to contain syabu, as well as a transparent plastic packet suspected to be heroin.

“The raiding team subsequently searched the condominium unit, and discovered another 115 blue and golden packets suspected of containing syabu, along with 40 transparent plastic packets suspected of containing heroin,” he said in a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters.

Khaw further noted that the total weight of the seized drugs amounted to 124 kg of syabu and 21 kg of heroin, enough to serve 728,000 drug addicts. The unit is believed to have functioned as a drug storage facility since it was rented six months ago.

“The 25-year-old suspect is believed to earn RM5,000 a month as a storekeeper, while the second suspect, an assistant, receives a daily wage from the first suspect.

“The team also seized a Perodua Myvi car, rented by the suspect for the purpose of delivering drugs to buyers,” he stated.

He added that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved renting low-cost condominiums to serve as drug storage facilities, before distributing the substances to buyers.

“Further investigations revealed that the first suspect has two prior records related to criminal and drug cases, and tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days, starting Thursday, to assist with the investigation, under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The police are also tracking down other members of the syndicate who are still at large,” he added.

