Thai man nabbed for alleged drug trafficking

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a 67-year-old Thai national on suspicion of smuggling five kilogrammes of compressed ganja worth approximately RM16,014 yesterday.

General Operations Force Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid, in a statement today, said the drugs were discovered in a van driven by the suspect at a petrol station in Salor.

“Police also seized the suspect’s Thai passport, the van and two mobile phones.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspect was taken to the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters for further action,” he said.

In a separate incident, police arrested a local man acting as a smuggler and seven Myanmar women suspected of being trafficked in a car on Jalan Pak Keral, Tumpat.

Nik Ros Azhan said all seven immigrants failed to present valid identification documents.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the local man is being investigated under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

