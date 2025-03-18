KEPALA BATAS: Police arrested two men, suspected of being involved in a drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate, and seized 146.59 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis, along with 1.075 kg of cannabis buds, all valued at RM500,000, on Saturday (March 15).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director, DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali, said that, during the operation, the Bukit Aman NCID team also confiscated a Sig Sauer pistol, two empty magazines, and three pairs of handcuffs.

“Acting on intelligence and gathered information, the Bukit Aman police launched an operation and intercepted a Honda CRV, driven by a 46-year-old local man, at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza, southbound, at 9.20 am. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of seven gunny sacks filled with cannabis.

“Further inspection uncovered 146 compressed blocks of cannabis, weighing 146.590 kg, and five packets of cannabis buds, weighing 1.075 kg, all valued at RM500,000. The illicit substances were found in the boot and rear seat of the vehicle,“ he said, at a press conference, at the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police headquarters today.

He said that the driver attempted to evade arrest by aggressively ramming into a police vehicle, but swift action by the authorities led to his capture.

He added that the police then arrested a second man, 24, after intercepting a Toyota Altis car in the Juru Toll Plaza area, at 9.25 am, also southbound, believed to be a member of the same drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate.

He said that investigations found that the second suspect acted as a ‘sweeper’, monitoring the route to ensure a clear passage for the vehicle transporting the cannabis. Arrested 18 km apart, he was effectively the lookout for the smuggling operation.

The seized pistol, handcuffs, and magazines were smuggled along with the cannabis, which was sourced from an international drug syndicate. This operation marked the largest seizure to date, with the high-quality cannabis buds - priced at RM30,000 per kg - being significantly more expensive than compressed cannabis, which costs RM3,000 per kg.

He added that the seized cannabis was smuggled from Thailand, and was on its way to the Klang Valley for distribution, with the syndicate also active in northern states, particularly Kedah. The syndicate, active since early this year, uses rented vehicles to avoid detection during drug trafficking activities.

The two suspects, both lorry drivers, were paid RM4,000 per successful trip. Police seized RM5,710 in cash, a Toyota Altis, and jewellery worth RM116,970.

He said that the 46-year-old suspect tested positive for cannabis, and both men have drug and criminal records. They are currently under a seven-day remand, until March 22, to assist with the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.