Two held over TM cable theft in Sepang

PUTRAJAYA: Police have arrested two local men suspected of stealing Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) cables around Sepang, resulting in losses amounting to RM5,400.

Sepang district deputy police chief, Supt Shan Gopal Krishnan, said the two men, aged 35 and 40, were arrested during a crime prevention patrol at 10.30 pm yesterday and at 4.00 am today.

“In the first arrest at Putra Perdana, police seized a vehicle, two manhole cover lifters, an iron hook, a mobile phone, and a transparent plastic packet containing crystal powder believed to be syabu,” he said in a statement today.

Shan Gopal said that the suspect, who tested positive for drugs, acted aggressively and attempted to escape during the arrest.

He added that the theft resulted in an estimated loss of RM3,600 and the case was being investigated under Sections 379 and 186 of the Penal Code.

The second arrest in Sepang led to the seizure of two 30-metre-long TM cables, estimated to be worth RM1,800.

“The suspect has a previous criminal and drug offence record, and the police are currently tracking down his accomplice, who remains at large,” he said, adding that the case was also being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.