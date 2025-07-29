Two immigration officers detained for corruption at Penang airport

GEORGE TOWN: Two Immigration officers were detained by the Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected involvement in ‘counter-setting’ activities at Penang International Airport.

The arrests followed intelligence reports indicating abuse of power and bribery in processing foreign entries.

The MACC explained that ‘counter-setting’ refers to a scheme where officers deliberately allow foreigners to enter Malaysia without proper screening.

“The officers abused their power by directing these individuals to predetermined lanes, bypassing standard immigration checks,“ the agency stated.

Both suspects are being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

Authorities are also working to uncover the full extent of the network and its operations.

The MACC reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, particularly in sectors critical to national security.

“Strict action will be taken against any party involved in such offences,“ the statement emphasised. – Bernama