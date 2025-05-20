Two in three Malaysian men at risk of erectile dysfunction

PUTRAJAYA: Two out of three Malaysian men are at risk of erectile dysfunction (ED), Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni revealed today.

He said that based on the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), 31.6 per cent of Malaysian men aged 18 and above were found to have moderate to severe levels of ED.

“Erectile dysfunction is a condition that is rarely discussed, but it is becoming a serious issue among Malaysian men.

“Data shows that 69.5 per cent of men aged 40 and above are currently experiencing or have experienced ED,” he told reporters after launching the Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) for the Management of Erectile Dysfunction here today.

ED is defined as the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said the CPG was developed to ensure that ED patients receive the best possible care from healthcare practitioners equipped with relevant knowledge and skills, in line with the recommendations provided in the guidelines.

“This CPG was developed over the course of several years and has now been shared with clinical professionals, universities and associations as a reference for delivering comprehensive treatment for ED,” he said.

He also encouraged individuals suffering from ED to seek treatment at Health Ministry (MoH) facilities promptly, noting that nearly 70 per cent of ED cases are believed to be a contributing factor in divorces.

“Men should not feel ashamed, and women also play an important role in learning about ED and supporting their partners in seeking help,” he added.

Separately, Lukanisman said the MoH, through the Pharmaceutical Services Division, is currently working with e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok to monitor and restrict the sale of ED-related medications.

“I want to emphasise that ED is a medical condition that should be treated just like diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

“Don’t treat medications (sold online) as tools to enhance sexual performance or stamina,” he said.