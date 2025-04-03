KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested two individuals and seized syabu worth RM101,000 in two separate raids here and in Penampang last Thursday (Feb 27)

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said the arrests followed intelligence gathered by the Kota Kinabalu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN).

He said a 25-year-old foreign woman was arrested in front of a vehicle with a 70-year-old man at the wheel at the Api-Api Centre here.

“The woman was holding a paper bag which was found to contain syabu weighing 1,048.02 grams and following the arrest, the police raided a house in Penampang and seized 2,110.3 grams of syabu,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said that investigations revealed that the two suspects were members of a syndicate whose modus operandi was to distribute large quantities of drugs to dealers to be sold in small packets in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

“Further investigation also found that the syndicate has been active since last year and the drug supply was believed to be from the peninsula,” he said, adding that the woman tested positive for the drug.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.