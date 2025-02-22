Two Indonesian pals die in five-vehicle collision in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Two Indonesian colleagues were killed when their Proton Wira car was involved in a five-vehicle collision near a petrol station in Taman Dato’ Rashid on Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here this morning.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said Nuryama Heri Adiyanto, 45, and Djianto, 56, were pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries in the 8:15am accident.

“The accident involved five vehicles: a Perodua Myvi, a Proton Wira, a Proton Exora, a Perodua Alza, and a lorry. According to initial investigations, the Perodua Myvi driver and a 29-year-old passenger were heading to Indera Mahkota from Gebeng.

“At the accident site, the car side-swipped the Proton Wira when attempting to switch to the left lane while trying to avoid water spray from the vehicle in front which impaired visibility,” he said in a statement here today.

He said this caused the Proton Wira driven by Nuryama to lose control and veer into the opposite lane (direction), colliding with a Proton Exora and a lorry before the Proton Exora was rear-ended by a Perodua Alza.

“The driver and passenger of the Proton Wira, who worked as construction workers, died at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the Proton Exora sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

“Five other victims were uninjured,” he said, adding that the bodies of both Indonesian victims were taken to the HTAA for an autopsy and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for excessive speeding).