BALING: The wife and six-year-old daughter of a Perodua Alza driver involved in a fatal crash with a bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students remain warded at Baling Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Kedah Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said the driver, 37-year-old Mohd Lutfi Radzi, and his two-year-old son, Muhammad Ahsan Nafis Mohd Lutfi, had been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

The wife, Nurul Ain Zakaria, 36, and their daughter, Nur Aisyah Nafishah will also be referred to the orthopaedic department for further treatment, he said when contacted today.

The chartered bus, which was transporting UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak, collided with the Alza in the early hours of Monday near Gerik.

The crash claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students, all aged between 21 and 23.