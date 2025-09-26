Two killed and nine injured in crash on Pan Borneo Highway

SIBU: Two people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a van and a four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Pan Borneo Highway today.

The fatal collision occurred near the Skrang Clinic in Betong, according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department.

Both deceased victims were men and were among the eight passengers travelling in the van involved in the crash.

Six other passengers from the van suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Three individuals travelling in the four-wheel-drive vehicle, identified as a Land Cruiser, were also injured.

The Betong Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 11.59 am and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

The accident location was approximately 23 kilometres from the fire station, with the rescue team arriving at 12.22 pm.

Health Ministry personnel confirmed the two fatalities at the scene of the accident.

The six seriously injured victims were transported to Betong Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police authorities are currently working to identify all victims involved in the tragic crash.

Investigations are also underway to determine the precise cause of the collision. – Bernama