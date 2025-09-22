Two killed in Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi crash, police investigate

KOTA TINGGI: Two drivers lost their lives in a fatal collision at KM26 of Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi earlier this morning.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman confirmed the accident occurred around 8 am involving a Toyota Vios and a Perodua Bezza.

The Toyota Vios was driven by a 47-year-old local woman while the Perodua Bezza was operated by a 37-year-old local man.

Both drivers sustained severe head and internal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Their bodies have been transported to the Forensic Unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

This section carries a prison term of five to ten years upon conviction for offenders.

Convicted individuals also face a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000 under this provision.

The law mandates disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least five years for those found guilty.

Yusof reminded the public to always comply with traffic laws and regulations to ensure road safety for all users. – Bernama