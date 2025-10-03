Two killed in Tongod flash floods after being swept away

TONGOD: Two people were killed early this morning after being swept away by strong currents when flash floods struck Kampung Bangkulut Imbak Timbangan Evogold Sdn Bhd here.

Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue station chief Hairi Otuh said the victims were a 79-year-old Indonesian woman and a seven-year-old local boy.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department received a MERS999 call at 9.46 pm and only arrived at the scene at about 3 am today.

The flooding in the village was believed to have been triggered by a sudden water surge from upstream.

“The two were swept away while attempting to cross the flooded road to higher ground to escape the surging waters.

“The boy was carried away after slipping from his mother’s grip, while the elderly woman lost her balance while crossing,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

According to him, the elderly woman was found about 250 metres from the spot where she was reported missing.

The boy was discovered 200 metres from where the first victim was located.

Hairi said the operation concluded at 5.04 am.

He added that no evacuation of residents was necessary as the water had fully receded. – Bernama