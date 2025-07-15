Two loan shark members arrested for Tasek Gelugor arson

GEORGE TOWN: Two men suspected of being part of a loan shark syndicate have been arrested in connection with a fire that razed three houses in Tasek Gelugor last month.

The suspects, both in their 20s, were detained in separate raids conducted by the Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) on July 3.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects also allegedly vandalised a house in Tanjong Tokong with paint on June 30.

Several items were seized during the raids, including a Yamaha Y16Z motorcycle, sport rims, mobile phones, and clothing.

During questioning, both men reportedly admitted involvement in the arson case, which caused an estimated RM300,000 in damages.

Five cars and four motorcycles were also destroyed in the fire.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

Police further revealed that the suspects may be linked to five other paint-splashing incidents currently under investigation.

The fire, which occurred around 4.50 am on June 24 at Taman Tasek Gelugor Utama, did not result in any injuries.

One victim later claimed on Facebook that the arson was related to loan shark activities, possibly targeting another house in the area.

Reports indicated that a homeowner had received a debt repayment warning, though the affected houses were not the intended target. – Bernama