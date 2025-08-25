Two men arrested for seditious tweets on X platform in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two men for allegedly posting seditious content and criminal threats on social media platform X.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed the suspects aged thirty seven and forty three were detained by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

“The posts were detected yesterday, involving the X application accounts @ChongKahtze and @Ifactoreal, which stated that Malaysia would be taken over by extremists and there would be a revolution, in addition to comments about the Israeli attack on the Prime Minister’s residence,“ he said in a statement today.

One suspect faces a two day remand starting today while the other remains detained for four days until August twenty eighth.

The first case involves investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The second case is being investigated under Sections 506 and 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kumar warned that firm action would be taken against anyone making or spreading seditious statements that disrupt social harmony. – Bernama