Two men arrested over sale of doormats with picture of mosque, kaaba

GEORGE TOWN: Two local men were arrested yesterday to assist the police investigation regarding the sale of doormats featuring images of a mosque and the Kaaba at a bazaar here.

Acting Penang Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the two men, aged 26 and 41, were the business owner and an employee.

He said the arrest was made after the police received a report on the sale of the alleged doormats.

According to the complainant, he was at the bazaar last Saturday and saw the doormats on sale. He bought one of the doormats and then lodged a police report, said Mohd Alwi in a statement today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for intending to wound the religious feelings of others and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour.