Two men being sought to assist gold bar heist investigation

SHAH ALAM: Police are hunting for two men in relation to an armed robbery involving gold bars belonging to a trading company at the Puchong Industrial Park near here on Sept 13.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the men, aged 28 and 35, are wanted to assist in the investigation into the robbery case involving a loss over RM5 million.

Earlier, he said in the incident at about 11 am, four masked men, armed with machetes, arrived at the scene of the incident in a Perodua Axia car and robbed gold bars weighing 16.9 kilogrammes (kg) worth RM5.9 million.

“At that time, two individuals were at the scene before one of the suspects hit and pointed a machete at one of the victims, while the accomplice took a bag, containing the gold bars, that was placed on the back seat of the company vehicle,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference on the disposal of drug case items at the Selangor police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Hussein said the police then launched efforts to track down the suspects before a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Serdang district police headquarters (IPD) successfully arrested five men and two women, between the ages of 27 and 60, from Oct 8 to 14.

He said police also seized two cars, namely a Volkswagen Passat and Perodua Axia, robbery tools as well as jewellery including four gold pieces, and cash suspected to be the proceeds of the robbery.

Hussein said the investigation found that the suspects had sold part of the gold bars and used the cash to buy several second-hand luxury vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

“Two suspects were charged on Oct 17 in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court, whereas four suspects will be charged tomorrow (Friday) while another will be bound over as a prosecution witness,“ he also said.

Anyone who has information regarding the two individuals being sought are requested to contact the Serdang District Police Headquarters at 03-80742222 to assist with the investigation.