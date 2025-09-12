Two men charged with attempted murder in Kanowit shooting case

SIBU: Two men faced charges in the Magistrate’s Court today for the attempted murder of another man during a shooting incident last month.

Lionel Kho Kwong Teck, 33, was charged with attempting to murder Lau Ang Ho by firing a weapon at him on August 24 at approximately 5:20 pm.

The incident occurred at the Jalan Penyangkai Majau–Kanowit junction along Jalan Majau in the Kanowit district.

Kho was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine.

The penalty increases to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment if the victim sustains injuries from the attack.

Wong Sing Dieng, 51, faced charges for allegedly abetting Kho in committing the offence at the same time and location.

He was similarly charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code read together with Section 109 for abetment.

In a separate case, Wong also faced charges for self-administering dangerous drugs at the Sungai Merah Police Station.

The drug offence allegedly occurred on June 2 at approximately 11:00 am at the Jalan Wawasan station in Sibu.

The dangerous drugs involved in the case were identified as amphetamine and methamphetamine.

This charge was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39C(2) of the same Act.

The drug charge carries a prison sentence ranging from seven to 13 years and between three to six strokes of whipping.

Neither accused entered a plea during today’s court proceedings.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern presided over both cases and set September 23 for further mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuralisa Natasha Nazrulzam represented the prosecution in both matters.

Both defendants appeared in court without legal representation for today’s hearing. – Bernama