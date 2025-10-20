Two men detained to assist in Penang double murder investigation

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have detained two men to assist in the investigation into the murder of a woman and her daughter in Kampung Sekolah Juru.

Penang Police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the men, both in their 40s, were picked up separately here today.

One of the detained men is a foreign national.

“A detailed investigation is being carried out, including efforts to determine the actual motive for the killings,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Azizee said police will bring both suspects to court tomorrow to obtain a remand order.

“We believe they will be able to assist in the investigation,“ he added.

Police are also working to determine whether any other individuals were involved in the murder.

The 51-year-old kuih seller and her 11-year-old daughter were found dead on Saturday.

Their bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband at about 7.30 pm.

Police have remanded the 57-year-old husband for a week until October 25 to assist in the investigation. – Bernama