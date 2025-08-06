Two men fined RM10,000 each for illegal bank account control

SEREMBAN: Two men were each fined RM10,000, in default 12 months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of possessing and controlling the bank accounts of 90 people without lawful authority or purpose.

Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli meted out the fine on Lim Jiunn Liang, 28, and Justine Chung Yin Wei, 25.

The two men were charged with committing the offence at a car park near a bank here at 9.50 am on July 29 this year.

The offence is punishable under Section 424A of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, they were arrested by a police team from the Operational Intelligence Division of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) of the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters through a Special Op against online scam.

Also seized in the operation were a Honda City car, 90 ATM cards from various banks, six mobile phones of various brands and colours, a Malaysian passport book, and 22 pieces of RM50 banknotes.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Nur ‘Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi appeared for the prosecution, while Lim and Chung were represented by lawyer K. Tharani. - Bernama