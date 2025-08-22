Two men plead not guilty to Kuala Selangor robbery charges

SHAH ALAM: Two men have pleaded not guilty to multiple robbery charges in the Kuala Selangor district during recent court proceedings.

Muhammad Taufiq Haiqal Edi Fazlee, 22, and Muhammad Ezkil Mohamad Nor, 29, entered their pleas before Sessions Court Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammad Redza after the charges were formally read.

The first charge alleges they jointly committed a group robbery against a local man involving RM700 in cash at a seafood premises in Pasir Penambang at 5.30 am on August 5.

They face a second charge for allegedly committing the same offence against a local woman involving RM600 in cash at a retail shop around Tanjong Karang at 6.45 am the following day.

Both charges fall under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Azamuddin Razak initially offered bail of RM15,000 for each accused in both cases with additional monthly police reporting requirements.

Defence lawyer S Muthuveeran, representing both accused, successfully applied for reduced bail amounts during the proceedings.

The court ultimately allowed bail of RM10,000 for the first charge and RM8,000 for the second charge with the additional reporting conditions.

Muhammad Taufiq separately pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Mohamad Ibrahim Muhammad Ghulam to an additional charge of stealing a local woman’s handbag at a shop in Bukit Rotan on July 31.

This charge involves alleged accomplice Abdul Hanif Abdul Rahim, 27, and falls under Section 380 of the Penal Code read with Section 34.

The separate charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years with possible fines, and repeat offences may include caning.

Selangor Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin offered bail of RM8,000 with monthly police reporting requirements for this additional charge.

Defence lawyer S Muthuveeran again applied for lower bail, which the court granted at RM3,000 for each accused with one surety and additional conditions.

Both cases have been set for re-mention on September 30 as the legal process continues. – Bernama