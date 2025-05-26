KUALA LUMPUR: Two motoring programme managers pleaded not guilty today in two separate Magistrate’s Courts here to charges of using forged ‘Saman Hadir’ (summons to appear) notices resembling official Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) documents to deceive the public.

Tan Kok Ho, 43, and Denise Tan Ying Chyuan, 47, made the pleas after the charges were read out before Magistrates Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim and Illi Marisqa Khalizan, respectively.

According to the charges, both accused were jointly charged with using fake ‘Saman Hadir’ notices resembling official PDRM documents, with the intent to deceive and mislead the public.

The offences allegedly took place at a shopping mall parking lot in Bukit Bintang and at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on May 10 and 11, 2025.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 read with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal and Syafika Azwa Fikri requested that bail be set at RM7,000 in one surety for each accused.

However, lawyer Phang Soon Mun, representing both men, appealed for a lower bail of RM3,000 on the grounds that his clients, who each earn RM5,000 a month, need to support their families.

Phang added that Kok Ho, who suffers from health issues, requires regular hospital visits, and both accused had cooperated fully during the investigation. He also argued that there was no flight risk, as their families are based in Malaysia.

Atiqah set bail at RM2,500 in one surety for each accused, while Illi Marisqa fixed bail at RM3,500 in one surety. Both courts fixed July 2 for mention.

A viral video previously circulated on social media showing an individual receiving a notice resembling a police summons placed on a car windscreen, sparking public concern over what appeared to be a new scam tactic.