Two motocyclists killed in motorcycle collision

KOTA BHARU: Two motorcyclists were were killed when both their motorcycles collided along Jalan Kutan in Tumpat at 12.15 am last night.

Tumpat Police Chief Mohd Khairi Shafie said the two motorcyclists who died were aged 17 and 53, while the pillion rider, who was with the 17-year-old motorcyclist, was injured.

“The 17-year-old rider and his pillion rider were believed to be travelling from Pasir Pekan to Pasir Mas when they performed a wheelie while overtaking a car, causing them to enter the opposite lane and collide with a motorcycle ridden by a 53-year-old man,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene, while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries to his leg.

Mohd Khairi said the bodies of the victims were sent to Tumpat Hospital for post-mortem examination, while the pillion rider was referred to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added.