SEREMBAN: Two men were killed after the motorcycles they were riding were involved in a collision with a car at KM17 of Jalan Kuala Pilah–Simpang Pertang near here last night.

Jempol police chief Supt Norhisham Mustapar said the 8.58 pm incident claimed the lives of a 26-year-old local security guard and a 44-year-old Pakistani bread seller. Both died at the scene from severe injuries.

“The crash occurred when a car driven by a 46-year-old man travelling from Simpang Pertang towards Bahau is believed to have rear-ended a Honda C100B motorcycle ridden by the Pakistani victim.

“The impact caused the motorcycle to veer out of control and into the opposite lane, where it collided with another Honda C100B ridden by the second victim,” he said in a statement today.

The car driver was uninjured. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

Norhisham urged eyewitnesses to contact investigating officer Insp Yasmin Beevee Mohamed Ali at 012-9434222 to assist with the investigation.