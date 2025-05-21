ALOR GAJAH: Two motorcyclists were killed while another was injured in an accident involving three motorcycles at KM220.2 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) Melaka bound, yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the victims, Farith Aiman Mohd Fairus, 21, who was riding a Honda RS150R, and Mohamad Shahril Anuar, 45, on a Yamaha MT-25, died at the scene from severe injuries in the 7.40pm crash.

The third rider, R. Jeevankumar, 18, who was on a Yamaha Y15ZR, sustained abrasions on his left arm and leg and was taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for treatment.

Ashari said initial investigations found that all three riders were travelling in the same direction from the north towards Melaka. As they approached the scene, Farith Aiman’s motorcycle struck the rear left side of a lorry in the left lane, causing him to lose control and fall into the emergency lane.

“His motorcycle then collided with Mohamad Shahril’s bike in the emergency lane, which in turn crashed into Jeevankumar’s motorcycle,” he said in a statement today..

Ashari added that the accident occurred during dark and rainy conditions. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

All three motorcycles have been sent to the Puspakom centre in Rembia for further inspection.