PETALING JAYA: A double-decker bus collided into the rear of a tow truck at KM311.4 of the North-South Expressway near Tapah today.

Perak fire and rescue department assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a distress call on the incident at 1.28am, according to Utusan Malaysia.

“All nine passengers on the bus did not sustain any injuries,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile the bus driver , who was trapped in his seat, was successfully extricated by firefighters using specialised rescue equipment.

He suffered injuries to his right leg and was taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

The tow truck driver and his assistant were not injured in the incident.

The incident comes just days after a tragic bus crash on Monday along the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris students.