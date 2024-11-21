Two new PPR projects for Selangor - EXCO

SHAH ALAM: Two People’s Housing Programme (PPR) projects will be developed in Selangor to provide additional housing for the B40 group, said State Housing and Culture chairman, Datuk Borhan Aman Shah.

He said the projects, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), will be in Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Razali, Sepang, and Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, with approval granted in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“The PPR project in Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Razali, will involve the construction of 200 housing units on land owned by the Selangor Housing and Property Corporation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the PPR Harmoni MADANI project in Bestari Jaya will involve the construction of 245 housing units on land originally owned by Berjayacity Sdn Bhd, which has been transferred to the state government,“ he added during the Selangor State Legislative Assembly session today.

He was responding to a question from S. Preakas (PH-Kota Kemuning), who asked whether the government plans to increase the number of PPR homes for the B40 group.

Borhan added that for PPR Harmoni MADANI, the land will be transferred to the Selangor Housing and Property Corporation (LPHS), with PRIMA appointed as the implementing agency.

Meanwhile, he said 29 notices had been issued for subletting offences at the PPR Kampung Baru Hicom, Shah Alam, and assured that continuous efforts for regularisation and routine operations would be carried out by Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor Sdn Bhd.