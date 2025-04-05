Two Orang Asli brothers feared drowned in Kuala Krai

KOTA BHARU: Two Orang Asli brothers are feared drowned after they went missing in Sungai Kampung Kilat, Kuala Krai, last night.

Sungai Durian Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Muhaimi Hashim said the victims were aged 17 and 16.

“We received a call about the incident at 10.21 pm and rushed to the location about 81.6 km away with seven personnel.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 11 pm, the fire engine could not reach the exact location due to its remote setting. We continued on foot and reached the area at 12.10 am,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation was temporarily halted as it was dark and raining, adding that a disaster operations control centre had been set up at the scene.