PETALING JAYA: Two siblings from the Orang Asli community in Pos Iskandar, Pahang have journeyed for approximately 400 kilometres in a bid to become civil servants.

Norsuhaida Ripin, 26, and her younger sister, Norsuhaila, 24, attended the Madani Orang Asli Career Carnival for Perak 2024 on Saturday (Dec 6), realising that that the event organised offered opportunities for Orang Asli youths to apply to work in the public sector.

The two sisters also travelled with three other cousins from Gombak, Selangor.

The New Straits Times reported that Norsuhaida said she could not afford to miss the chance, considering that the Vocational College Muadzam Shah graduate has been unemployed since leaving her job at a factory in May.

She explained that she has “consistently”, as quoted, applied for positions in public service online but has yet to secure an opening.

“I’ve submitted applications through the Public Service Commission (SPA) portal every year, but so far, I’ve only managed to reach the psychometric test stage.

“Perhaps, with my presence here this time, I might finally secure a public service position,“ Norsuhaida was quoted as saying.

The Madani Orang Asli Career Carnival for Perak 2024 is the first to be held in the state, organised by the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA).

Approximately 2,000 participants, mainly from Perak, have attended the event which specifically focuses on the Orang Asli community.