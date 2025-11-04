Two PPS opened in Petaling to shelter flood victims

SHAH ALAM: Two temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened in the Petaling district to accommodate flood victims following early morning downpours.

District Disaster Management Committee chairman Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed said the PPS are Dewan Kenanga of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) in Section 28, which is sheltering evacuees from Kampung Bukit Lanchong, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Seksyen 16, which is housing residents from Kampung Padang Jawa.

“Both PPS were activated to house victims affected by floods in these areas and nearby localities,” he said in a statement.

Huzunul Khaidil added that the PPS would remain operational for as long as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of the victims.

Meanwhile, MBSA, in a Facebook post, said the Batu 3 Lama road, which was earlier closed due to flooding, has been reopened following police instructions as floodwaters have started to recede, and the route is now passable to vehicles.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and monitor water levels in their residential areas.

“Comply with instructions from the authorities if directed to evacuate to the designated PPS.

“For any emergencies or immediate flood-related assistance in Shah Alam, please contact the PANTAS team at 03-55105811,” the post said.

Earlier, it was reported that several districts in Selangor were hit by flash floods following continuous heavy rain since early this morning.