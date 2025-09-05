Two remanded for week over children’s drowning in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: A man and his girlfriend have been remanded for seven days to assist investigations into the deaths of two children who drowned after their family car slid into Sungai Linggi.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the remand order was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Nurul Farha Sulaiman at the Magistrate’s Court.

He stated this will enable further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the incident but note the two detained individuals have not been fully cooperative.

“We are not getting this information directly from them but from reports from the public,“ he added.

Police received a report yesterday regarding a Nissan car that had slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas with a boy and girl inside.

Investigations found the children aged six and eight from Shah Alam are believed to have drowned after being trapped in the vehicle.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said both children were pulled from the river but confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers.

Initial investigations indicated the incident occurred while the two children, the man and woman were resting and fishing in the area.

The parked vehicle suddenly slid into the river while the man was outside and the children and woman were inside the car.

The woman was successfully rescued by members of the public present at the scene. – Bernama