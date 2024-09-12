ALOR SETAR: Two restaurants located on Jalan Pantai Chenang in Langkawi, were destroyed in a fire last night.

Langkawi Zone Fire and Rescue chief Supt Mohd Zamri Abdul Ghani said that his department received an emergency call at 8.11 pm, leading to teams of personnel from Padang Mat Sirat Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Langkawi BBP and Persiaran Putra BBP being deployed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location, firefighters found that the incident initially involved a Class A building restaurant, which was 100 per cent destroyed, before it spread to an adjacent restaurant of the same class, which was 90 per cent destroyed.

“A Proton Saga car in the area was also five per cent burnt, but there were no casualties. The fire was brought under control,“ he said, in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari, in a statement, said that a call regarding a fire at a restaurant on Jalan Pantai Chenang was received at about 8.30 pm.

“Five officers and 20 personnel went to the scene for traffic and crowd control. Further checks found that two restaurants were on fire, and the fire department had put out the fire, and that there were no casualties.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and we are awaiting further investigation from the fire department,“ he said.