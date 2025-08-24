Two security guards remanded for impersonating police, extortion

JOHOR BAHRU: Two security guards have been remanded for seven days following their arrest for impersonating police officers and extorting two thousand ringgit from a couple.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak confirmed the arrest occurred at approximately 4.30 am on Thursday during a crime prevention patrol.

Police officers inspected the suspects’ Proton Persona at a Caltex petrol station along Jalan Perdagangan Damai in Kota Masai.

“Initial investigations found that the two suspects are believed to have introduced themselves as police before knocking on the window of a woman’s car, who was with her boyfriend.”

“They then asked for RM2,000 in return for not taking action for the offence of khalwat (close proximity),” he said when contacted today.

Authorities seized a Proton Persona, two mobile phones, a sling bag, a security guard card, a Raya envelope, RM2,000 in cash and a car remote control.

Mohd Sohaimi added that one suspect had several prior criminal records linked to drug offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 170 for impersonating a public servant. – Bernama