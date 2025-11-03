Two Senators sworn in today

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Senators took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah today.

They are Universiti Selangor president and vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman and Selangor DAP organising secretary Tiew Way Keng, who were appointed by the Selangor State Legislative Assembly for a term from Feb 26, 2025, to Feb 25, 2028.

In his speech, Awang Bemee congratulated Mohammad Redzuan and Tiew on their appointments.

“This appointment aligns with Article 45(1)(a) (of the Federal Constitution), which allows each state to nominate two members to the Dewan Negara, ensuring their representation in Malaysia’s highest legislative body.

“The Senate plays a key role in providing checks and balances on the executive and the Dewan Rakyat based on the principle of separation of powers,” he said.

He added that the newly appointed senators would have the opportunity to participate in debates on 10 bills and one constitutional amendment, which requires a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Negara.

“With these two new appointments, the Senate now has 58 members, meaning at least 39 must support the amendment for it to be passed.

“Best wishes to both senators as they take on their new responsibilities,” he said.