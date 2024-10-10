Two Senators sworn in today

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis PAS Deputy Commissioner 1 Baharuddin Ahmad and Perlis Bersatu secretary Azahar Hassan were sworn in as senators today.

Both of them took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Baharuddin and Azahar were appointed senators by the Perlis State Assembly, effective today until Sept 9, 2027.

In his address, Awang Bemee welcomed the appointments and reminded all members of the Upper House to actively engage with public and private sectors, both locally and internationally, to further strengthen the Senate’s role as Malaysia’s highest legislative body.

“As an open trading nation, Malaysia’s relations with ASEAN, APEC, BRICS and the Commonwealth should remain a priority, not only in diplomacy and trade but also in legislative engagement on bills or regulations of public interest,” he said.

He also encouraged senators to contribute ideas and participate in the Special Select Committees on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption, Social and Community Affairs, and Law Review.

“These committees deal with matters of public interest, and it is our duty to foster a greater understanding of the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law among the people,” added Awang Bemee.