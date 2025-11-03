Two sisters arrested over dead baby left at hospital

KUANTAN: Two sisters have been arrested to assist in investigations into the case in which a lifeless baby was placed at the baby hatch of a private hospital here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the two suspects, aged 24 and 25, were arrested separately in Rompin.

“The first suspect, a 24-year-old unemployed individual, was arrested at a house around 9.50 am. A search of the suspect’s bedroom led to the discovery of a sealed white plastic bag labelled ‘Ubat Terkawal/Controlled Medicine’ and ‘ADV’.

“Inside the bag were three sealed transparent plastic packets containing pills suspected to be used for inducing labour, placed on a table in the room. Meanwhile, the second suspect, the elder sister, was arrested at the Rompin district police headquarters compound around 3 pm,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that both suspects have been remanded until March 13 to assist in the investigation under Section 315 of the Penal Code.