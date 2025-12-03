Former TLDM chief granted DNAA for LCS-linked CBT charges

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur sessions court has granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to former Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) chief, Tan Sri Ahmad Ramli Nor, on three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the DNAA was granted after an oral application from Yusof Zainal Abiden, the lawyer representing Ramli.

“After considering the arguments from both parties and reviewing the medical report from Hospital Kuala Lumpur regarding the accused’s mental capacity, the court finds that he is unfit to stand trial.

“Therefore, the accused is discharged without acquittal, and the bail money will be refunded,” sessions judge Suzana Hussin was quoted as saying.

It was reported that the court had been informed by deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had rejected Ramli’s representation letter dated Jan 10, and that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial.

Yusof however said Ramli was unable to defend himself due to his condition and asked the court to grant him a DNAA.