Terengganu FC focus on shooting drills ahead of Melaka Super League clash

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC head coach Badrul Afzan Razali has intensified shooting drills for his squad ahead of their Super League match against Melaka FC.

This decision follows their 3-0 victory over Immigration FC in the FA Cup second-round return leg last Saturday.

The win overturned a first-leg deficit and secured a 4-2 aggregate progression to the quarter-finals.

Badrul Afzan expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s finishing despite the positive result.

He stated that the team has concentrated on converting chances throughout the past week.

The coach described their performance against Immigration as their best this season despite wayward shooting.

He challenged his players to maintain consistency and high discipline for the upcoming match.

Badrul Afzan warned against underestimating newcomers Melaka FC, noting their mental and physical strength.

Melaka has drawn all three Super League matches this season against Police, Sabah, and Penang.

All Terengganu players, including import striker Yann Mabella, are reportedly in good condition.

The coach called for strong fan support at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium tomorrow.

Terengganu currently sits third in the Super League standings with seven points from four matches.

Johor Darul Ta’zim leads the table with a perfect 15 points from five victories.

Kuala Lumpur occupies second place with 10 points from three wins and one draw. – Bernama