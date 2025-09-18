RMAF F/A-18D Hornet crash caused by heron collision on runway

KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force has determined that a collision with a heron on the runway caused the crash of an F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet at the Kuantan Air Base on 21 August.

RMAF Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris stated that a Board of Inquiry investigation found the bird strike led to the failure of the aircraft’s left engine.

The investigation conclusion was based on CCTV analysis, data from the Deployable Flight Incident Recorder System with assistance from the United States Navy, and technical data from multiple agencies.

General Muhamad Norazlan confirmed that F/A-18D Hornet operations would continue as normal following completion of flight training to evaluate their current status.

He expressed confidence that no aircraft-related issues could lead to technical problems, describing the incident as unavoidable due to the large bird’s presence.

The crash occurred during takeoff at a speed of 146 knots and an altitude of nearly 10 metres, with both crew members ejecting approximately 50 metres from the plane.

Airbase authorities have ensured runway safety through bird dispersal operations following the incident.

The pilot, Major Mohamad Azhar Alang Kamarudin, and weapon systems officer, Captain Mohamad Izzuddin Mohamad Salleh, are currently recovering and expected to return to duty on 2 October.

Both personnel will begin simulator training before resuming normal flight operations if their medical condition permits.

The aircraft crash took place at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport involving two RMAF personnel. – Bernama