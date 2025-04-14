Two suspected arsonists for hire nabbed in Ipoh

IPOH: Police have arrested two men, including a Taiwanese national, in separate raids here for allegedly committing eight arson cases for a fee in Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the first suspect, aged 37, was detained at a private hospital here, while the second suspect, aged 26, was arrested in a residential area in Chemor, both at about 12.05 pm last Saturday.

“Police also seized a Proton Iswara, three mobile phones and various other items during the arrests,“ he said at a press conference at the Perak Senior Police Officers’ Mess here today.

Noor Hisam said investigations revealed that the two suspects had known each other through social media since August last year.

He said they had been coordinating their criminal activities through an agent from a neighbouring country via social media since last month.

“For each case committed against a victim, they would receive a payment of SGD300 from the syndicate,” he said.

Noor Hisam added that both suspects have been remanded for three days from yesterday until tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, Noor Hisam witnessed the handing over of duties for the Sungai Siput district police chief post between Supt A.W. Charan and acting chief DSP Mohd Rohai Zimi Razali, as well as for the Tapah district police chief post between Supt Johari Yahya and acting chief DSP Mohd Fadzil Ismail.