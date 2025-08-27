Two Thai men killed in Pontian house fire, four injured

PONTIAN: Two Thai men died and four others sustained injuries in a house fire at Batu 36, Jalan Pontian.

Fifteen firefighters from Pontian Baru and Pekan Nenas stations responded to the emergency call at approximately 11am.

The single-storey house was 80% destroyed when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer I Mohd Nazri Ahmad Shahidon confirmed seven victims were involved in the incident.

He stated that one victim suffered severe burns and remained in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as 37 year old Masabuding and 31 year old Nasri.

Three victims sustained minor injuries while another escaped without harm.

All survivors, described as being in their 40s, were transported to hospital for treatment. – Bernama