Two Vietnamese charged with drug trafficking in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Vietnamese nationals, a 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today for drug trafficking and possession. The accused, Lee Yuen Fei and Trieu Thi Mai, allegedly trafficked 38,022 grammes of MDMA at Jalan Seri Orkid 25, Taman Seri Orkid on June 14.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 15 lashes if not sentenced to death. The High Court will handle the proceedings.

Additionally, both were charged with possessing 1,375 grammes of ketamine under Section 12(2) of the same Act, punishable by a fine up to RM100,000, five years’ imprisonment, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aishah Latif led the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented. The court set August 26 for mention.