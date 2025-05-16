Two Vietnamese women arrested at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: Two Vietnamese women were detained at Terminal 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Tuesday for overstaying in the country.

Checks also found there were discrepancies in the endorsements of their official travel records, said the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in a statement today.

It said the two women were detained following a random check by its monitoring unit on about 150 foreigners at the terminal.

“The two women were spotted loitering suspiciously in the departure hall area during the check,“ it said.

According to the agency, the two women were scheduled to depart for Ho Chi Minh City on an AirAsia flight, but had overstayed their visas.

“A check of the immigration system also found that the exit and entry security stamp endorsements on their passports were not consistent with their official travel records,“ it said.